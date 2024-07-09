Lake Fire Grows to Over 20 Thousand Acres 7.09.2024

The Lake Fire at the Los Padres national forest has grown to over 20 thousand acres.

The fire first began on Friday afternoon near Zaca lake, north of Los Olivos, and quickly grew to over a hundred acres. The last update provided by Cal Fire was yesterday evening at around 7 pm. The fire is reported to be only at 8% containment.

More than 1100 firefighters both in and out of the state have contributed to battling the fire in Santa Barbara county, while aircraft uses the Santa Maria airport.

The air quality in the Los Olivos region has been significantly impacted due to the heavy clouds of smoke. The fire has been spreading rapidly due to the amount of dry brush in is path.