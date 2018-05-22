Lakefest 5.21.2018

Hundreds turned out for the 3rd annual Lakefest at Atascadero Lake Park on Saturday.

Races held involving boats built out of cardboard and duct tape. There’s also stand up paddle board races.

There were also a beer garden and plenty of fun activities for children at Atascadero Lake Saturday.

The event is put on by the Friends of Atascadero Lake.

The weather was great, although some who ended up in the lake said they would have appreciated hotter temperatures.