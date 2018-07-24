Landis Motor Works 7.23.2018

Another local business moving in San Luis Obispo.

Landis Auto Services relocating after operating at an old gas station for the past 36 years at the corner of Marsh and Carmel streets. A four-story, mixed-use storefront and condo complex will be going in at the site. Landis will move down Higuera.

Renton Partners and the Sinton family bought the property two years ago. Developer Jim Rendler says the new building will be reminiscent of Spanish colonial revival architecture. It will include two store fronts and eight living units upstairs.

Landis Auto Sales was just around the corner from the old Scrubby and Lloyds Hamburgers, which closed several decades ago to make way for the New Times building. The hamburger restaurant closed in 1998 after 65 years of operation. New Times knocked down the old Scrubby and Lloyds Hamburger restaurant to make way for the “New Times” building on Higuera and Carmel streets.