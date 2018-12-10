Larry Wallace 12.10.2018

A long-time aid of senator Kamala Harris resigns over sexual harassment allegations.

Larry Wallace stepped down after the Sacramento Bee questioned him over a $400 thousand dollar harassment settlement filed by his former executive assistant Danielle Hartley in 2017. Harris was attorney general at the time. Wallace was serving as the director of the law enforcement at the California department of justice when he harassed and demeaned a woman who worked in his office. He allegedly put a printer beneath his desk and demanded Daniele Hartley crawl underneath the desk every day to put paper in the printer or replace the ink, while he watched, often with male colleagues. He often asked her to complete personal errands, such as fixing his car.

The law suit was filed shortly after senator Harris won her US senate campaign and was preparing to leave her job as attorney general. Wallace had worked for Harris when she was San Francisco district attorney. He had previously been a detective in the Oakland police department.

Harris entered the national spot light for her questioning of supreme court justice Brett Kavanaugh during the senate judiciary committee hearing.