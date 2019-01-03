Law Enforcement and Illegals 1.03.2019

Gustavo Arriaga is being transported back to Stanislaus county to face charges of shooting to death a Newman police officer, Ron Singh. Meanwhile, the debate continues over the sanctuary state law which prevents communication between local law enforcement and immigration authorities. It’s a question many law enforcement officials in California are asking.

After Singh’s death, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement issues a statement:

“That California’s sanctuary laws continue to undermine public safety and cause preventable crimes by restricting law enforcement cooperation and allowing public safety threats back into the community to re-offend.”

Gustavo Perez Arriaga is from Mexico. He was arrested by the CHP in 2011 on suspicion of a felony DUI, after causing bodily injury to someone other than himself. He was arrested again in 2014 for driving under the influence and unlicensed. Both times he failed to appear in court.

The debate over the immigration laws in California continue. Those laws generated criticism after the shooting death of Cal Poly graduate Kate Steinle, who was shot and killed by an illegal with several felony convictions, and who had been deported from the US twice.

The sanctuary state law being discussed again after the shooting death of a police office by an illegal alien with a criminal record who was allowed to remain in the US. Seven other people were arrested for trying to smuggle the suspect south to Mexico after he shot the police officer.