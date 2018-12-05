Lead Weather Story 12.05.2018

Forecasters say we’ll get a little more rain today, mostly this morning.

Forecasters predicting we may get two tenths of an inch of rain. John Lindsey says we’ll get anywhere from a half an inch to an inch and a quarter from this current storm. We’ll also get some southeast winds today with gusts up to 40 miles per hour, making for rough seas. Then look for sunny skies tomorrow through this weekend. Great weather for Winter Wonderland Friday in Atascadero, and the Vine Street Victorian Christmas Saturday night in Paso Robles.