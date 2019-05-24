Leadership 5.24.2019

The San Luis Obispo county community foundation presented leadership awards to high school seniors who demonstrated leadership potential to their school and community.

Dr. Julian Crocker served as host of the event at the supervisors chambers. The Richard J. Weyrich leadership awards were presented to one or two seniors from each county high school. It includes a scholarship from 2-3,000 thousand dollars.

Among the recipients Linnea Valencia of Shandon high school. Among the other north county leadership award winners, Brook Midler and Marshall Weisner of Paso Robles high school. Patricia Clark of Shandon, who attends Mission College Prep.

We’ll hear from the other winners later this morning.