Leaving California 11.06.2018

About 130 thousand more people left California for other states, than moved in to the state. That’s according to the California Department of Finance.

Overall, the state’s population continued to grow because of legal and illegal immigration. The legal influx is about 185 thousand. Also more people are born in the state than died. That increase by about 220 thousand.

Workers in Californian without a college degree, including those with trades skills, are leaving the state in droves. That’s because of the high cost of living and the decline of quality of life in many California communities.