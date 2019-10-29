Lemur 10.29.2019

A man who admitted stealing a ring-tailed lemur from a southern California zoo gets three months in federal prison.

Aquinas Kasbar of Newport Beach was also ordered to pay more than $8,000 in restitution to the Santa Ana zoo. The 19-year-old man pleaded guilty in July to one misdemeanor count of unlawfully taking an endangered species.

In a plea agreement, Kasbar acknowledged that he broke into the zoo, cut a hole in an enclosure and took 32-year-old Isaac, the oldest captive ring-tailed lemur in North America.

The animal was placed in a container with no ventilation and later abandoned at a hotel with notes identifying it as having been taken from the zoo.

Isaac, the ring-tailed lemur, was returned unharmed.