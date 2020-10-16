Lemur in SF Zoo Disappears 10.16.2020

Police say someone broke into the San Francisco Zoo and stole a ring-tailed lemur.

The 21-year-old male lemur named Maki was discovered missing shortly before the zoo opened to visitors on Wednesday morning.

Investigators found evidence of a forced entry to the lemur enclosure. They processed the scene for evidence.

They’re asking for tips from the public, saying that Maki is an endangered animal that requires specialized care, and they are circulating a photo of a ring-tailed lemur.

Lemur’s are primates indigenous to Madagascar.

The Charles Paddock Zoo has several lemur’s. They’re the animals that periodically begin a chorus of yelping to let other lemur’s in the area know that they are a community of ring tailed lemurs living in the zoo.

Sometimes they do that if they’re offended by the attire or the behavior of a visitor to the zoo.