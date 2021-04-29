Life In The Orange Tier 4.29.2021

San Luis Obispo county finally dropped into the less restrictive orange tier yesterday. So what does that mean to everyday life? Under the governor’s blueprint for state control, the orange tier means fewer restrictions.

It means non-essential offices may reopen. Many people who have worked from home may return to the workplace.

The orange tier means bars, which do not serve food, may reopen. It means winery tasting rooms may reopen inside operations at 25% of capacity.

Gyms can also open indoors to 25% of capacity.

Museums, zoos, places of worship, movie theaters and restaurants may operate at 50 % capacity in the orange tier.

Retails business can fully reopen, although social distancing and face-mask regulations remain in effect.

The county must stay in the orange tier for three weeks before moving to the next phase, which is the yellow tier.