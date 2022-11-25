Light Up Downtown Paso 11.25.2022

Tonight, main street lights up downtown for the holidays. That annual event gets underway at five thirty this afternoon.

Kevin Will counts down the tree lighting this afternoon here on KPRL. Then they throw the switch and light up the downtown city park. Then everyone sings Christmas carols by the gazebo. That kicks off the holiday season in Paso Robles.

And a lot of holiday events beginning this weekend.

Tomorrow there’s a Christmas Arts and Craft Fair at Trinity Lutheran church.

