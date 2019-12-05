Light up the Rotunda 12.05.2019

Atascadero lights up the rotunda tomorrow night. Terrie Banish tells us about the event to kick off the holiday season. Atascadero lights up the rotunda at six tomorrow evening.

The 58th annual Holiday Light Parade is Saturday night in Paso Robles.

Also want to remind you main street is presenting the movie. “The Man Who Came To Dinner” Sunday evening at Park Cinemas. Ten dollars includes popcorn and soda.

The event sponsored by park cinemas. Call Main Street for tickets.

Proceeds benefit Main Street.