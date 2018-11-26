Lighting Up Ceremony 11.26.2018

Friday night, Paso Robles Main Street and several thousand followers lit up the downtown city park. The event includes the north county Cancer Support Community.

Lighting up downtown occurred shortly after six. KPRL’s Chad Stevens led the countdown, and then the crowd sang Christmas carols, which went well, until the Grinch showed up. The crowd booed the appearance of the Grinch at the event Friday night. The Holiday Lighting Ceremony kicking off the holiday season in Paso Robles.

The Christmas Holiday Light Parade is Saturday night, and then the Vine Street Victorian Christmas is Saturday December 8th.