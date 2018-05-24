Lightning In A Bottle 5.24.2018

Thousands of young people are descending on San Antonio Lake for the fifth annual Lightning In A Bottle music festival.

This years event began yesterday, but you’ll see car loads of young people fueling up at Starbucks and dumping litter from their cars in the parking lots of local strip malls as they travel to the concert site today. About 25,000 people turned out last year to hear music on several stages.

Meanwhile, the family of a woman who died last year after a drug overdose at the concert are suing the promoters of the music festival.

20-year-old Bailey Gatlin died at Twin Cities community hospital in Templeton. The family is alleging that the festival did not have adequate medical personnel at the site.

The revised coroner’s report says Gatlin’s death was caused by multi-organ failure, hypothermia and dehydration. Initially, her death was blamed on an overdose of LSD. Although she did have LSD in her blood stream, that diagnoses was revised.

This year’s festival runs through Sunday.