Limits on Off Road 6.26.2019

Is this the end of off roading at the Oceano Dunes?

The California Coastal Commission staff is advising that state board to take steps to stop recreational off-highway vehicle use at the dunes. The report was issued June 21st.

The recommendation is due to “air quality and public health, rare and endangered species and habitats, environmental justice and tribal concerns.”

The California Coastal Commission is scheduled to meet in San Luis Obispo on July 11th. At that meeting, they are expected to review the permit for the Oceano Dunes state vehicular recreation area.