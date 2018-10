The climate prediction center out with its long range forecast, and they’re predicting a return of El Nino this winter.

According to PG and E meteorologist John Lindsay, the climate prediction center reports that El Nino is favored in the next couple of months and has about a 70-75% chance to continue through the northern hemisphere through the winter.

Lindsay says El Nino should bring more rain to the north county and the entire central coast this winter. That’s the long range forecast.