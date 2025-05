Linne Rd Detour 5.12-5.28.2025

Paso Robles public works announced there will be a road closure of Linne road, from Airport road to Hanson road.

The closure will start May 12th, and go through May 28th. The release says this is for the final construction of a roundabout at Linne road.

The main detour route will take travelers from Airport road to Parkview lane, and circle back around to Linne road at Hanson road.