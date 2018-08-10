Liquor Licenses 8.10.2018

For the third straight year, no general alcohol licenses are granted in San Luis Obispo county.

The state department of alcoholic beverage and control announcing more than 30 counties received new licenses, but not San Luis Obispo county. In 2015, former assemblyman Katcho Achadjian passed legislation to provide five new liquor licenses. They were distributed over a three-year period.

Recently, Leonard Cohen, who owns La Esquina and Cipino restaurants in San Luis Obispo, sold a liquor license to a new Pismo beach hotel for $225 thousand dollars. Cohen said he set the price and sold the license in one day.