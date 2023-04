Around 2:15 yesterday afternoon, crews from the Paso Robles Emergency Services Department responded to the One Stop Mini-Mart and Liquor Store located at 1924 Creston road.

They responded to a report of a driver who had crashed a car into the building.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they saw that the driver in a 2022 Toyota crashed into the front doors of the liquor store.

No serious injuries, except to those front doors of the liquor store.