Little Mac 9.27.2019

The Santa Barbara zoo lost its last elephant. Little Mac died Wednesday evening. The 48-year-old elephant was euthanized after declining with an onset of medical problems.

Little Mac and Sujatha come to the Santa Barbara zoo in 1972. Sujatha was born in an Indian logging camp to a working mother. Little Mac was found orphaned in a nearby forest.

They came to the Santa Barbara zoo in exchange for six California sea lions. Herb Peterson paid for the elephants to be flown from India. Herb owned several Mcdonald’s restaurants. He named Little Mac after the Big Mac hamburger.

Suzanne Robitaille of Paso Robles says she remembers seeing Little Mac when she was a little girl. She says, she was about the same age as me when I grew up in Carpinteria. Sujatha died last year at the age of 47. Little Mac the elephant dead at the age of 48.