Living History at Rios Caledonia Adobe 05.16.2022

Live banjo music echoed in the plaza of the Rios Caledonia Adobe Saturday during an open house featuring Living History.

Laverne Buckman of the Friend of the Adobe said she was pleased with the open house.

Besides Sal and his banjo, Bjorn Bjornson of the county parks department showed off a collection of indigenous animals prepared by a taxidermist.

Living History presenters talked about life in California in the mid-19th century.

Mike Sanders showed people around the adobe, while Miki Sanders sewed a quilt in the upstairs bedroom loft. A group displayed pistols and rifles from that era, and the library showed off books of local history.

A great day Saturday at the Rios Caledonia Adobe.