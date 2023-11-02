Lizzie Fire at 100% Containment According to Cal Fire 11.02.2023

The Lizzie fire is at 100% containment as of yesterday evening, according to Cal Fire.

The fire started on October 30th, and quickly spread to over a hundred acres in its first day. The forward progress of the blaze, however, was stopped, and the fire’s maximum size before 100% containment was 124 acres.

The cause of the fire appears to be connected with a pair of juveniles who were seen leaving the scene on video surveillance where the fire was believed to be started. One of them has been arrested by the San Luis Obispo city police department.

Firefighters will be out in the next couple of days patrolling the fire now that it has reached 100% containment.