Lizzie Fire Breaks Out East of SLO 10.31.2023

A vegetation fire broke out Monday afternoon in east San Luis Obispo.

The fire broke out on the 1400 block of San Luis drive, above San Luis Obispo high school. An evacuation order was issued later that afternoon due to the Lizzie fire, but was later lifted.

Two PG&E poles were damaged in the fire, leaving thousands without power. PG&E restored power later that evening.

Cal Fire said earlier this morning that the fire is at 35% containment, at around 100 acres in size.

Units have remained on the scene working throughout the night, and 300 additional personnel have reportedly been assigned to fight the fire for day operations this morning