Local Municipalities Press Release 1.26.2021

The city of Paso Robles has released information about the impending downpour.

It reads, rainfall amounts from anticipated winter storms could be significant. City staff has taken preemptive measures to mitigate or reduce the flooding potential where possible. The city continues to clean the storm drains and draining pipes through the year to minimize the potential for flooding.

They say if you want to get empty sandbags, you can buy them at:

Blakes Hardware, Farm Supply, Burt Industrial Supply And Lowes.

Templeton Community Services District out with a similar news release.

They say you can buy empty sandbags at:

Hewitt’s hardware, Templeton Feed and Grain, Farm Supply in Paso Robles and Home Depot in Atascadero. Sand bags also available at Miner’s Hardware in Atascadero.