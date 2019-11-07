Lock Down 11.07.2019

Two Paso Robles school put on lock down briefly yesterday while police officers arrested a man near Flamson middle school. The suspect was wanted on three felony warrants, including one charge of kidnapping.

Officers pulled over 39-year-old Manuel Antonio Ordunez Martinez for a registration violation. Martinez refused to identify himself, and would not roll down his window.

Officers parked vehicles in front and behind the suspects vehicle so he could not escape, then tried to persuade him to identify himself and exit the vehicle. He refused and the stand off continued for over an hour.

Because of his erratic behavior, officers broke out a side window and took the suspect into custody on a charge of resisting arrest and three felony warrants.