Locklear 6.26.2018

Heather Locklear was arrested Sunday in connection with an incident during which she punched a police officer and kicked an EMT.

Police were called to her home after she became enraged with family and friends. Authorities report the 56-year-old TV star was heavily intoxicated. She punched a cop who tried to intervene in the dispute.

Police called for an ambulance to take Locklear to the hospital. While she was being placed onto a gurney she kicked an EMT in the chest.

She was transported to a hospital, and later taken to a jail and charged with battery on a police officer and on emergency personnel.

She remains in police custody.