Lompoc Dogs 10.26.2020

If you would like to adopt a chihuahua, this may be your opportunity.

Santa Barbara county animal services removed more than 100 dogs from a home in Lompoc. Most the dogs were chihuahua’s or chihuahua mixes.

They range in age from newborn puppies to 8 years old. A number of the dogs are pregnant. One dog gave birth after arriving at the shelter, which increased the number of dogs to 107.

The dogs are being distributed to dog shelters though the central coast, including Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo.