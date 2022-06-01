Lompoc Fire Chief 06.01.2022

Lompoc’s fire chief is placed on administrative leave after her arrest over the weekend.

55-year-old Alicia Welch was arrested in Cambria Sunday night and booked into the county jail on suspicion of domestic violence. Welch is set to appear in court on June 14th.

She has been with the Lompoc fire department for less than a year, but she has nearly 30 years of firefighting experience.

The case has been forwarded to the district attorney’s office. Prosecutors will decide whether or not to file charges against her.