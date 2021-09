The El Camino Homeless Organization has a major fundraiser tomorrow in Atascadero.

Wendy Lewis is the executive director of ECHO. She says registration begins at 9:30. The walk begins at 10:00. The donation is $30 which entitles the participant to an “ECHO-blue” t-shirt, and a barbecue after the event.

For more information on how you can get involved, go to echoshelter.org.