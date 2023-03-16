Lopez Lake 03.16.2023

Reservoirs continue to fill up across the central coast.

Lopez lake is expected to overflow in a matter of days. That will be the first time in 25 years.

After approaching record-low levels, Lopez lake is now almost completely full.

Whale Rock reservoir is overflowing for the first time since 2005.

Lake San Antonio has gone up dramatically. This past week it went from 47% on Saturday, to 52% yesterday.

Lake Nacimiento reached 92% last Saturday, but they’ve been releasing water from the lake. Yesterday it was 89%. But if you’ve seen it, it looks full.