Lopez Lake Fire 9.23.2019

A fire near Lopez Lake has grown to 220 acres. It is now 10% contained.

As of yesterday afternoon, no structures were threatened. So far none have been destroyed or damaged. About 660 firefighting personnel are at the scene.

People living in upper Lopez Canyon and Wittenberg Creek road have been evacuated. They may be allowed to return late this morning.

The fire broke out Saturday afternoon near the area of upper Lopez Canyon road. Initially, it threatened 24 structures. The fire is reportedly burning in a north and northeasterly direction toward the Santa Lucia wilderness area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.