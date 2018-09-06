Lopez Verdict is Manslaughter 9.06.2018

23-year-old Gino Lopez of Arvin is found guilty of manslaughter for causing a fatal accident while driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to witnesses, Lopez was driving at speeds approaching 120 miles per hour on a suspended license, before he lost control of his car on the Cuesta grade and caused the accident that killed one of his three passengers. He left the scene of the accident with the body of 16-year-old Emily Reyes lying on the pavement.

He faced a murder conviction, but the jury found him guilty of lesser charges- gross vehicular manslaughter. The jury foreman says the jury was split 7-5 in favor of guilt on the murder charge. So, instead of 15 years in prison, Lopez is looking at a sentence of about five years.

The crash occurred in April of 2016. 16-year-old Emily Monique Reyes of Wasco died in the crash. She was a graduate of Grizzly Youth Academy in San Luis in 2015. According to her mother, she planned to join the US Marine Corps.