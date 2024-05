Los Osos middle school was placed on lockdown yesterday afternoon after a staff member received a threat on their personal cell phone device at around 2:50 pm.

The sheriff’s office responded to the incident, but since students were scheduled to be let out at 2:55 pm, they were evacuated with heavy law enforcement presence on campus.

Deputies eventually cleared the interior of the school grounds, and the investigation is currently ongoing. No further information is available at this time.