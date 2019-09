The Incredible Hulk buys a home in the county for $2.9 million. The home is in the hills above Arroyo Grande.

It’s a five acre property with a 7,000 foot square foot home with five bedroom and five bathroom, large swimming pool, an 8,000 foot barn and a spectacular view.

Lou Ferrigno says he likes visiting San Luis. He says “I love going to Paso Robles and seeing my friends.”