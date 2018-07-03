Low Income in California 7.03.2018

What is low income in California?

Well, apparently, it depends where you’re living. In San Luis Obispo county, a family of four must earn $66 thousand dollars or less to be considered low income. In Marin county, that figure is $117,400.

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development is calculating who is qualified for certain types of housing. Low income families earn 80% of the area median income. Very low-income families earn 50% or less. Extremely low income families earn about 30%. Certain types of housing are available only to individuals in certain categories.