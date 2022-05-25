Lucia Mar School District 05.25.2022

The Lucia Mar Unified School District paid out $10 million dollars to the family of a 9-year-old special needs girl who was repeatedly sexually abused by a district bus driver.

David Lamb pleaded no contest to sexually abusing the girl. Two years ago, Lamb was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

The lawsuit alleges that the district hired Lamb after he was caught lying about a previous conviction for sexual misconduct. He was allowed to submit a second application and was hired.

The $10 million dollar pay-out may be the greatest ever paid for a sex crime by a school official in California.