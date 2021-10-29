Luke Bryan Changed a Flat 10.29.2021

A woman driving on a dangerous, two lane road in rural Tennessee got a flat tire. She pulled over to the side of the road and waved down a person in a pick-up. A man got out and surprised her. It was country artist Luke Bryan.

She said he was protective of her and her kids. He changed her flat tire while she watched for traffic.

Courtney Potts called it a “dad moment.”

He was seriously worried about the safety of me and my kids.

Bryan grew up on a peanut farm in Georgia. When he was 19, his older brother was killed in a car crash.

So, he fixed the tire and then posed for a picture with Courtney.