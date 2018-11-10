Lyft Driver 11.09.2018

The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s department arrests a Lyft driver from Lompoc for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman.

51-year-old Jason Fenwick is accused of sexually assaulting the inebriated woman after he drove her to her home in Nipomo. She allegedly called Lyft because she was too drunk to drive home. According to the sheriff’s department, he assaulted the unconscious woman after walking her home early Sunday morning. She was unconscious at the time of the assault.

Fenwick’s arrest comes after a Santa Maria Uber driver was charged with four sexual assaults in San Luis Obispo county. Alfonso Alarcon-Nunez drove primarily in San Luis Obispo, but lived in Santa Maria. That case is ongoing.