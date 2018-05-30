Lynn Compton 5.30.2018

With one week before the election, Atascadero’s Holland family donates another ten thousand dollars to the campaign to elect progressive Jimmy Paulding as supervisor.

Paulding is challenging supervisor Lynn Compton in the 4th district. Recent polls have called the race too close to call. The Holland family previously donated $50 thousand dollars to Paulding, which kick-started his campaign.

He also received large donations from labor unions in his bid to capture the non-partisan seat. Paulding has not served as a public official.