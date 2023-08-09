Man Dies in Hospice Care While in Custody of Sheriff’s Office 8.09.2023

Earlier this week, an inmate who was in a hospice care facility in Fresno county died as a result of a terminal illness.

According to a release by the San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office, 46-year-old Brett Douglass was booked into custody earlier this year in March. Prior to this, Douglass was diagnosed with cancer, and received treatment for it while in custody at the Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

The sheriff’s office sought compassionate release due to his terminal status, but the severity of his criminal history prevented this. This included possession of a firearm, and possession of a machine gun. In June, he was booked into hospice care at Grand Villa Congregate Living Health Facility in Clovis, where he passed away under a doctor’s care three days ago.

He technically remained in custody of the sheriff’s office, and is classified as an in-custody death.