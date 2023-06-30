Man & Dog Saved Off Pismo Beach Cliffs 06.30.2023

Yesterday afternoon, firefighters rescued a man and his golden retriever after they were trapped at the bottom of the cliffs at Dinosaur Caves park in Pismo beach.

The man lost his dog after he removed her leash as part of their routine walk, where he later found her stuck on a beach underneath a cave, around 90 feet below a bluff.

After attempting to rescue her himself, he called the fire department to rescue them both. The rescue operation took approximately two hours, and involved seven fire engines and 25 personnel. Neither the man nor his dog were injured.