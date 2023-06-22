Man Found Dead at Pirate’s Cove 06.22.2023

Yesterday evening, (June 21st, 2023) the San Luis Obispo sheriff’s office received a report of a man spotted over a cliff at Pirate’s Cove.

When the sheriffs arrived at the scene, they discovered an unresponsive body of a man about two hundred feet down a cliff near the parking area.

The man was confirmed dead after sheriffs attempted to make contact with him; the cause of his death appears to be accidental.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cal Fire then assisted the sheriff’s office in recovering the body.