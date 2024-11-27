Man Hospitalized Following Bar Fight in Atascadero 11.27.2024

Atascadero emergency responders were alerted to an unconscious man in the parking lot of Outlaws Bar, 9850 east Front street.

First responders found a 30-year-old man who had suffered from a significant head injury, and he was taken to the Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center. His condition remains critical.

The police department’s preliminary investigation reveals that he was likely involved in a physical altercation in the parking lot, sustaining his injury when he fell to the ground after a third party attempted to break up the fight. The police department is still conducting an investigation of this incident.

Anyone who has information, photos, videos, or details is encouraged to contact Sergeant Netz at (805) 470 3252.