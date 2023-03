The CHP identifies a man killed in a crash Tuesday night on 101 near Paso Robles.

The two car fatal collision occurred just north of Wellsona road around 11:18 Tuesday night.

Arrelo Santiago of Oxnard sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

Extrication was need to rescue victims of the two car crash.

Another man was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Hospital. Alviso Diaz of Ventura was arrested after he was treated at the hospital.

The CHP says alcohol was a factor in that crash.