A man was killed by state park rangers at Pfeiffer Big Sur state park on Saturday.

Rangers responded to reports of gunshots late Saturday. The suspect was on mount Manuel Trail around 7 Saturday evening. That was just before the fatal shooting by park rangers.

The Monterey county sheriff’s office is working with the California Highway Patrol, the Monterey county district attorney’s office and the state parks department to investigate the fatal shooting Saturday at the Pfieffer state park.