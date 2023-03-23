Man Pleads Not Guilty to Manslaughter 03.23.2023

In San Luis Obispo superior court, a 24-year-old man pleads not guilty to felony counts of vehicular manslaughter.

You may remember the story. A young couple walking their dog in San Luis was struck and killed by a motorist who lost control of his vehicle.

Their bodies were found after the accident when a dispatcher recognized a dead dog found in the creekbed as the dog that belonged to the missing couple.

Daniel Angel Saligan Patricio is charged with vehicular manslaughter.

The families of the deceased young couple asked the judge to reconsider his ruling to release Patricio without bail.

The couple worked for E and J Gallo Winery. They were killed when Patricio lost control of his car on November 21st.