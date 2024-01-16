Man Sentenced to Life in Prison For AG Murder 01.12.2024

The county district attorney’s office announced that 21-year-old Kayonie Eliaz Mendibles has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the first degree murder of Marion Jeanine Vore.

Mendibles pleaded guilty to the murder, knowing his sentence.

The crime occurred in the late afternoon of November 27, 2020 at a residence in rural Arroyo Grande.

Assistant district attorney Eric Dobroth said: “We sincerely hope that completion of the criminal case provides some closure for the Vore family and friends.”