Man Sentenced to Prison For Attempted Murder of a Police Officer 1.16.2025

The county district attorney’s office announced that 50-year-old Charles Nelson Ammons has been sentenced to 12 years plus 15 years in state prison for attempted murder of a peace officer.

According to a release by the DA’s office, Ammons was instructed to pull over by Pismo Beach police officer Corporal Chris Siglin in April of 2022. Ammons ignored the sirens, lights, and gestures by Siglin.

The DA’s office says that after Siglin pulled his motorcycle next to Ammons’s van and attempted to open the driver side door, Ammons immediately pointed a semi-automatic handgun at Siglin and pulled the trigger. However, because the bullets had been loaded backwards, nothing was fired from the handgun.

Siglin and Pismo Beach police officer Tyler Smith wrestled Ammons to the ground, and took him into custody. Ammons is due back in court in March to determine the amount of restitution he owes for his crimes.