Man Who Shot Cop 12.28.2018

A manhunt underway in Stanislaus county. Police and sheriff’s deputies looking for a suspect who shot and killed Newman police corporal Ron Singh early Wednesday morning.

Stanislaus county sheriff Adam Christianson spoke at a news conference yesterday, announcing the manhunt. Sheriff’s investigators say Newman police corporal Ron Singh stopped the suspect during a routine traffic stop. He pulled a gun on the officer, and killed him. The truck driven by the suspect was found yesterday afternoon at a mobile home park, 4 miles from the shooting scene. The sheriff did not say if someone helped the suspect flee.

Police corporal Ron Singh immigrated to the US from Fiji to become a police officer. He is survived by his wife and infant son. A memorial fund has been set up for the family by the Stanislaus sworn deputies association.